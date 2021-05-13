Tesla Slides, Bitcoin Slumps as Elon Musk Calls Out 'Insane' Energy Trend

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who suspended the use of bitcoin for car purchases late Wednesday, called the cryptocurrency's energy trend "insane".

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares extended their recent declines Thursday, while bitcoin slumped below the $50,000 mark, after founder and CEO Elon Musk doubled-down on his criticism of the world's biggest cryptocurrency, calling its energy usage trend "insane".

Musk, who began accepting bitcoin as payment for Tesla vehicles in March, said late Wednesday that he was concerned about the "rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions", citing the use of coal to power the controversial process.

Bank of America published a report earlier this year that detailed the heavy environmental cost of bitcoin's complicated settlement procedure, noting that the CO2 emissions required to "mine" each transaction are at similar levels to that of Greece, a top fifty global economy, at around 60 tons.

A single bitcoin transaction, in fact, consumes the same amount of energy as 735,121 transactions from Visa (V) - Get Report.

Musk said Tesla would hold onto its current bitcoin holdings -- which generated a $101 million boost to its bottom line last quarter -- but will "use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy."

Tesla shares were marked 1.7% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $580.11 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 17.8%.

Bitcoin prices, meanwhile, were marked 14% lower from yesterday's levels to traded at $49,578.04.

Tesla, which unveiled a purchase of $1.5 billion on February 8 when it published its annual report, noted on April 26 that its 'cash and cash equivalents' stood at $17.1 billion at quarter-end, including its bitcoin holdings.

Under U.S. accounting rules, Tesla's bitcoin holdings must be held as a so-called 'intangible' asset on its corporate balance sheet. That means that, like the value of "goodwill", it can't be increased. However, it can be marked down when bitcoin prices decline, leaving Tesla's stock price at least partly-linked to bitcoin fluctuations.