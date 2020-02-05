Tesla Shares Close 17% Lower, Marking Worst Single-Day Decline Since 2013

Tesla said on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak will delay deliveries in China, triggering a steep tumble for the stock.

The wild ride for Tesla investors continues.

Shares of Tesla took a steep tumble on Wednesday after a historic run-up, marking one of the worst trading days ever for the carmaker's stock. Tesla closed 17.18% lower today to $734.70 amid a particularly volatile period for the stock.

Earlier in the day, Tesla said that expected deliveries of its Model 3 sedans will see delays due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has triggered a closure of its recently opened Shanghai factory. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity also downgraded Tesla's stock from buy to hold, writing that a "reset of expectations" is in order following news of the China delays.

Wednesday was the worst single-day decline for Tesla shares since Nov. 6, 2013, when shares fell 14.5%. Wednesday's performance also follows an eye-popping run-up in recent days that saw shares spike almost 50% since the beginning of February to just shy of $1,000 at one point.

Even with Wednesday's price collapse, Tesla's rally in recent weeks has brought the pain for short sellers.

According to S3 Partners, short interest in Tesla was $20.80 billion as of Wednesday, or 17.50% of its float -- still by far, the most shorted stock on the market. But Tesla short sellers, a frequent object of derision by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have lost $7.48 billion so far in 2020 as the stock rallied.

"We are seeing strong and broad based long buying by both the retail and institutional investors," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director at S3 Partners, pinning Tesla's soaring price this week, prior to Wednesday, on "a combination of momentum trading and longer term FOMO [fear of mission out] investing."

Data from Robintrack, which tracks trading activity on the investment app Robinhood, supports that conclusion: Charts from recent days show the number of users holding Tesla stock correlated closely with the price of shares. Around 13,000 users sold off Tesla stock on Wednesday, out of roughly 150,000 Tesla investors total on the app.