Tesla Again Is Sued Over Sexual Harassment

A second lawsuit charging Tesla with sexual harassment has been filed, media reports say.

A female employee has filed a lawsuit against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report for sexual harassment. This is the second lawsuit filed against the electric-vehicle major in less than a month

The new lawsuit was filed in Alameda County, Calif., Superior Court on Wednesday, as reported by NBC News.

Erica Cloud, a Tesla assembly line worker, accused the defendants, including her former manager, of “continuous and pervasive” sexual harassment.

Cloud alleges that the manager hugged and massaged her while making crude and suggestive remarks, and that she is now experiencing retaliation from other managers after complaining to Tesla’s human resources team about the misconduct, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Austin company and other defendants failed to prevent and take corrective actions over sexual harassment and retaliation.

The previous action was filed on Nov. 18 by another female Tesla worker, Jessica Barraza. Her lawsuit against Tesla alleged rampant sexual harassment at its main factory in Fremont, Calif.

TheStreet has requested comment from Tesla. The company does not have a public relations department.

In October, an African-American contract worker won a $137 million jury award over workplace racism against Tesla.

In response, Tesla shareholders approved a proposal to ask the company to publish a report fully accessing its diversity and inclusion effort.

