Tesla Saved The Planet Millions of Tons of CO2 Last Year

The company plans to sell 20 million electric vehicles a year by 2030.

Elon Musk has been in the news lately. You’ve probably noticed.

The Tesla CEO (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and world’s richest man recently succeeded in his bid to acquire Twitter, and he’s recently opined on everything from how’d he solve the Russia-Ukraine conflict to his unique — and medically unsound — perspective on antidepressants

There’s no one in the world who generates more noise than Musk, and as ever, that noise obscures the signal.

Musk is so omnipresent, and his general public demeanor so polarizing, that one can often forget why the guy is famous in the first place.

But the newly released Tesla 2021 Impact survey is a handy reminder to even the most stubborn Musk hater that his electric vehicles are getting more efficient all the time.

It also shows that so far, there’s no company doing more to combat climate change than Tesla.

Electric Vehicles Help Cut Out The Carbon

Here’s some other interesting takeaways from the report.

1. The company said its Model Y AWD is the most efficient all-electric SUV with its 4.2 EPA miles per kWh.

2. Tesla’s solar panels have generated an estimated 25.39 TWh between 2012 and 2021.

This is more than the estimated 25.27 TWh. used to charge all Tesla vehicles and the energy used at Tesla’s factories and other facilities.

3. Tesla has made improvements when it comes reusability. Its facilities have started to implement in-house closed-loop recycling system.

Within that system 100% of all Tesla batteries are recycled, and 92% of its raw materials are used.

4. The company is continuing to improve its factories and production facilities to cut down on waste, noting “It is possible to fully decarbonize the manufacturing and use of EVs.”

5. In addition to cutting down on waste, Tesla is also eyeing its water consumption.

”We are planning to capture at least 25% of roof runoff (1 million square feet) to a central underground storage system within Gigafactory Texas," it said.

"Rainwater will be recycled for use in the cooling of manufacturing equipment. In an average year, such systems should save an estimated 7.5 million gallons of potable city water.”

6. The company says it is continuing to improve the safety of its vehicles.

“From 2012 to 2021, there has been approximately five Tesla vehicle fires for every billion miles traveled," the company said.

"By comparison, data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and US Department of Transportation show that in the US there are 53 vehicle fires for every billion miles traveled.”

7. On the personnel side of things, the company said it had 3 million job applicants last year.

Over the last decade, it has created 100 direct jobs.

8. Tesla also reported that it’s a majority-minority company, with 62% of its US workforce belonging to underrepresented groups.