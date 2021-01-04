Tesla, FLIR Systems, Roku, Magellan Health - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures rose Monday, the first trading day of 2021, as investors remained optimistic about coronavirus vaccines.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 2.17%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report rose in premarket trading on Monday as investors cheered the electric carmaker's record delivery total of nearly 500,000 vehicles last year.

Tesla delivered 180,570 of its Model S/X and Model 3/Y sedans over the three months ended in December, a 61.2% increase from the same period last year, bringing its year-end total to 499,550 and coming in just below the company's goal of 500,000.

Tesla's year-end production total was 509,737 vehicles after a 71.4% increase in the fourth quarter to a record 179,757.

2. Roku ROKU | Up 2.87%

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Report rose in premarket trading following a report that the popular streaming-media provider was in advanced talks to purchase Quibi, a short-form streaming service.

Quibi, which was founded by movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and led by former Hewlett-Packward CEO Meg Whitman, raised $1.75 billion with an ambitious plan to develop high-end content for mobile phones. But the service, which launched in April, never gained traction and said in October that it was shutting down.

3. MGM Resorts MGM | Up 0.51%

Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Report were slightly higher in premarket trading after British gaming company Entain rejected the casino operator's bid worth £8.1 billion ($11.1 billion), saying the offer undervalues the company.

4. Magellan Health MGLN | Up 11.78%

Shares of Magellan Health (MGLN) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading after healthcare insurer Centene said it agreed to buy the company for $95 a share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

Magellan Health will add 5.5 million new members to Centene's government-sponsored health plans, as well as 18 million third-party customers of specialty health services.

It will also add 2 million pharmacy benefit manager members and 16 million medical pharmacy members.

5. Flir Systems FLIR | Up 21.72%

Shares of Flir Systems (FLIR) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading after electronic sensor technology maker Teledyne Technologies (TDY) - Get Report agreed to buy the thermal image technology and hardware provider in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $8 billion.