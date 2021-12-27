Tesla Rival Nio Reportedly Prepares for U.S. Entry, Ramps Up Hiring

Nio began its international expansion this year when it announced plans to build four battery swap stations around Oslo, Norway with 12 more planned in other cities in 2022.

Chinese luxury electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report is reportedly hiring a local team of experts in the United States as the automaker looks to expand its presence outside China, a media report says.

InsideEVs, a trade publication on electric vehicles, first reported that Nio is looking to fill close to 50 positions in the U.S. ranging from software engineers and developers to strategy heads (across verticals), human resource executives, and financial analysts. The jobs were posted on LinkedIn.

Nio Grows Around the World

The news comes a few weeks after the Shanghai-based company said it plans to enter Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden in 2022, and reach 25 countries by 2025, at its annual Nio Day event.

Some of the specific jobs posted on business-focused social-media platform LinkedIn include motion control expert, principal graphic pipeline software engineer, audio systems architect, head of power strategy, head of user infrastructure and construction readiness, safety standards & compliance leadership engineer among others.

Most of the new hires will be based in Silicon Valley in San Jose.

Nio Plans to Sell in Sweden Next

Nio already has a base n the Norwegian region and the company is set to begin sales in Sweden by the end of 2022, Chief Operating Officer Lihong Qin told the Swedish Dagens Industri last month.

In November, the Chinese luxury electric vehicle maker denied reports that it plans to establish a factory in Europe as part of its expansion plans.

Reports had said that Nio was planning a production base in Poland after the company put a job posting on LinkedIn seeking an "EU plant operation manager."

"At present Nio is not planning a manufacturing site in Poland," the company said in a statement to Automotive News Europe.

The company has not confirmed that it plans to sell cars in the U.S.