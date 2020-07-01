Tesla Reports Q2 Deliveries Soon. Here's What to Watch

Tesla's main factory was closed for much of the quarter, but it also slashed prices to stimulate demand.

Tesla is due to release its second-quarter delivery figures in the coming days, and investors are expecting a considerable impact from the COVID-19.

The carmaker originally said it would deliver 500,000 vehicles this year, but that was before the pandemic temporarily shuttered Tesla's Fremont, Calif.-based factory and dampened demand for a range of consumer goods. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares closed 7% higher on Tuesday at $1,079.81.

Tesla reported 88,000 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, the first reporting period that overlapped with the pandemic. But that figure is likely to worsen, given disruptions to Tesla's supply and demand in the second quarter.

Because of a region-wide order that temporarily closed all but essential businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tesla's Fremont factory was closed for several weeks during the second quarter.

On Tesla's first quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk complained that the shutdown order posed a "serious risk" to Tesla's finances. The factory was closed from mid-March until the second week of May.

Meanwhile, the pandemic and recessionary economic environment have damaged the demand picture for costly discretionary purchases like cars.

Tesla slashed prices for vehicles in China and the U.S. during the second quarter, cutting the base price for its full lineup for U.S. buyers.

The company typically releases its quarterly delivery figures a few days after the close of the quarter. Analysts are forecasting just 72,000 deliveries on average for Q2, according to FactSet.

Tesla may also update investors on its full-year delivery expectations. It originally guided for 500,000 vehicle deliveries, but analysts are doubtful it can meet that target. Currently, analysts are modeling for 436,000 vehicle deliveries in 2020.

The company said it would "revisit" its overall full year guidance in its second quarter update.

Tesla shares are up about 150% year to date.