Tesla Reportedly Invites More Drivers to Full Self-Driving Beta

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report reportedly sent invitations to some drivers for its new experimental driver assistance software, according to news reports.

The electric vehicle maker released a new version of the its experimental driver assistance software, Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2, CNBC reported citing an email the company sent to eligible car owners on Monday.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company on Tuesday fell 0.3% to $803.28 after hours. The stock closed 1.7% higher in the regular session.

To get access to FSD Beta in general, drivers must own Tesla vehicles with newer hardware, and must purchase or subscribe to the premium FSD package, which costs $10,000 up front in the U.S. or $199 a month.

The company used an insurance calculator to come up with a safety score for drivers. They must also score 100 out of 100 possible points in a week of driving at least 100 miles

FSD Beta provides early access to new features that Tesla is still working on, such as “autosteer on city streets,” which enables drivers to navigate around complex urban environments without moving the steering wheel with their own hands.

In the email to customers, Tesla warned, “Full Self-Driving is in limited early access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing and at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are both investigating Tesla to see if the company’s driver assistance features contributed to or caused crashes, including some with fatalities.

Tesla had delayed launching the software. CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that the company was delaying its release because of last minute concerns about its build.

The company's stock hit a seven-month high Tuesday after the carmaker defied a sharp slowdown in China to record its best-ever September sales tally from the world's biggest car market.

The company sold over 56,000 China-made cars in the month.