Tesla Raises Prices on Model 3, Model S and Model Y

Electric-vehicle major Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report increased prices on four of its models.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were 4.4% higher to $697.60.

The website shows that the price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased 1.4% to $37,490 from $36,990, and the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive now costs $46,490, up 1.1% from $45,990.

The Model S Plaid Plus price moved up $10,000, or 7.1%, to $149,990 from $139,990. Tesla also raised the price of its Model Y Long Range 2%, or $1,000, to $49,990.

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of the base models of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

In addition, the company lowered the prices for its Model 3 in Japan in February, according to Automotive News, in what has proved to be a challenging market.

On Thursday the base price of the standard model was cut fully 16% to 4.29 million yen ($40,500) from 5.11 million yen, while the long-range version saw an even steeper drop of 1.56 million yen, or 24%, to 4.99 million yen.

Meanwhile, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh on Wednesday initiated coverage of "100-year disruptor" Tesla with a buy rating and $775 price target.

The analyst called the company "the global leader in the EV market."

He said Tesla remains the leader in what he identifies as "one of the fastest-growing global markets." The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow at about a 30% compound annual growth rate through 2030, he said.

Rakesh said Tesla's model, "similar to Apple's vertically integrated model," drives innovation and pushes manufacturing costs lower.

On Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported that Tesla bucked a downward turn in China's new-energy vehicle market last month with a threefold sales increase in its Shanghai-made Model Y SUV.



