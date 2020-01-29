Tesla Q4 Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Wednesday

Among the things to watch for are production updates, delivery guidance and cash flow and profitability indicators.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa will be live blogging Tesla’s (TSLA) - Get Report highly-anticipated fourth-quarter earnings report after the close on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Among the things to watch for are updates on production at Tesla’s new Gigafactory in China, delivery guidance and trends in cash flow and profitability.

For the fourth quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 on $6.95 billion in revenue.

Please check our home page at 4:30 p.m. ET to follow our live blog. We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing Tesla’s earnings call with analysts, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T.