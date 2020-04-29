Tesla Q1 Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Wednesday

Among the things to watch for in the first quarter report are commentary about deliveries expectations, Model Y demand and Chinese Model 3 sales.

RealMoney columnist Jim Collins will be live blogging Tesla’s (TSLA) - Get Report closely-watched first-quarter earnings report after the close on Wednesday, April 29.

Among the things to watch for are commentary about deliveries expectations, Model Y demand and Chinese Model 3 sales.

For the first quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting Tesla to report GAAP EPS of negative $0.90 and non-GAAP EPS of negative $0.27 on revenue of $6.11 billion (up 35% annually).