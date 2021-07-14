TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Jim Cramer Expects From Elon Musk's SolarCity Testimony
What Jim Cramer Expects From Elon Musk's SolarCity Testimony
Publish date:

Tesla's Powerwall Backlog Exceeds Production Capacity, Musk Says

Tesla has a backlog of about 80,000 Powerwalls but capacity to produce only as many as 35,000 this quarter, CEO Elon Musk says, according to a report.
Author:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report Chief Executive Elon Musk says his company has a backlog of 80,000 orders, valued at more than $500 million, for its Powerwall home solar-energy-storage system.

But Musk also said Tesla can produce only 30,000 to 35,000 Powerwalls this quarter. The company says it can't ramp up production to meet demand due to the global chip shortage. 

CEO Elon Musk made his comments about the backlog yesterday in court, Electrek reports.

Musk was sued by certain Tesla shareholders over the company's acquisition of SolarCity in 2016.

TST Recommends

The case, in the Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Del., pits Musk against some pension funds and asset managers. They allege that Musk used his control of Tesla to force the electric-vehicle company in 2016 to rescue solar panel maker SolarCity, saving it and Musk's investment in the company from bankruptcy.

The pension funds and asset managers leading the case want Musk to repay to Tesla the cost of the $2.6 billion deal and to disgorge the profits on his SolarCity stock. 

Electrek reports that Tesla in about five years deployed the first 100,000 Powerwalls and then deployed 100,000 more over the past year. 

Tesla shares at last check were off 0.9% at $662.69.

Covanta CEO: Europe, China Leading Way in Turning Waste Into Energy
INVESTING

Top Five Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Compass Minerals, Covanta

One Thing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Said That May Have Thrown Off Wall Street
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Powell Says Now Isn't the Time for Fed to Pull Back on Economic Support

Oatly thumb
INVESTING

Oatly Falls as Spruce Point Is Said to Take Short Position

Delta Airlines Lead
INVESTING

Delta Air Lines Is Approaching Key Support Level on Earnings Selloff

Join us on Facebook
INVESTING

Facebook Calls for Khan's Recusal on FTC Antitrust Case

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines Climbs on Estimate of Pretax Profit

the-european-commission-refers-ireland-to-the-ecj-over-apples-tax-bill
INVESTING

Apple at Fresh Record High on iPhone Production Boost Report, JPMorgan Upgrade

Jefferies Lead
INVESTING

Jefferies Jumps as Sumitomo Mitsui to Buy Up to 4.9% Stake