Tesla Shares Jump After Posting Surprise Profit for Q1

For the March quarter, Tesla reported revenues of $5.99 billion, up 32% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share.

Tesla shares were on the rise in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company managed to post a surprise profit for the March quarter, despite coronavirus-related disruptions.

The carmaker reported revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, slightly lower than a FactSet consensus of $6.1 billion, and non-GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share versus an expected loss of 28 cents per share. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares were up close to 8% in after-hours trading.

In a letter to shareholders, Tesla said that income and free cash flow guidance will likely be inaccurate owing to uncertainty, but that it will "revisit" its 2020 guidance in its Q2 update.

"It is difficult to predict how quickly vehicle manufacturing and its global supply chain will return to prior levels. Due to the wide range of potential outcomes, near-term guidance of net income and free cash flow would likely be inaccurate," the company wrote.

Tesla reported negative free cash flow of $895 million in the March quarter, more than a FactSet consensus of $516 million. It closed the quarter with $8.1 billion on the books, thanks in part to a recent stock offering that netted $2.3 billion.

The company told investors weeks ago that it delivered 88,400 cars in Q1 -- a better-than-feared result given significant supply and demand disruptions tied to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company did not update its full-year delivery guidance of 500,000 vehicles, although many analysts are skeptical it can meet this goal.

Tesla shares have risen 85% year to date despite the pandemic, which temporarily shuttered its new Shanghai factory in February, and also triggered the temporary closure of its main factory in California.

Tesla's Fremont, Calif. factory has been closed since March 19, and the exact timeline for a full reopening of the facility is unclear.

Bay Area officials announced this week that the region's shelter-in-place order will continue through May, but said some businesses will be permitted to re-open in the intervening weeks with safety precautions.

"We are coordinating closely with each supplier and associated government," Tesla added in the letter.