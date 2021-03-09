TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Tesla, Peloton, OpGen, Twilio

Tesla, Peloton, OpGen, Blink Charging and Twilio are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were trading higher Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rebounded from Monday's selloff.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday:

1. Tesla | Percentage Increase 16.2%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report shares were climbing after New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu upgraded shares of the electric carmaker to buy from neutral with a $900 price target. 

Ferragu sees "more and more tangible indications" that Tesla has ample room to grow deliveries in the next two years. 

Tesla also sold 18,318 China-made vehicles in February, up from 15,484 in January.

2. Peloton | Percentage Increase 13.5%

Peloton  (PTON) - Get Report jumped after the exercise equipment and app provider said it would begin offering its bikes and services in Australia during the second half of the year. 

The brand will offer products online and establish retail stores with interactive showrooms in staple cities, such as Melbourne and Sydney.

3. OpGen | Percentage Increase 12.7%

OpGen  (OPGN) - Get Report surged after the precision medical company recently said a peer-reviewed publication found its Unyvero Hospitalized Pneumonia panel was a reliable and rapid diagnostic test to identify bacterial co-infections in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in five hours.

4. Blink Charging | Percentage Increase 18.3%

Blink Charging  (BLNK) - Get Report advanced after Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud initiated coverage on shares of the electric vehicle charging equipment company with an outperform rating and a $38 price target. 

The analyst said Blink has "plenty of dry powder to pursue organic growth and/or M&A."

5. Twilio | Percentage Increase 12%

Twilio  (TWLO) - Get Report rose after Jefferies analyst Samad Samana initiated coverage of the cloud communications platform with a buy rating and $415 price target. 

Samana said Twilio has been "disrupting" business and individual communication for several years, and that adoption of CPaaS still "remains nascent" and should drive revenue growth of over 30% through 2023. 


