MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet: Decoding Michael Saylor’s Latest Moves
Tesla Musk Ready to Ride High in Cyber Rodeo

Tesla's Elon Musk gets ready to kick off his Cyber Rodeo party for his Austin, Texas Gigafactory.

So, is Elon going to dance?

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk is letting the world know that he is inaugurating his new factory  in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, April 7.

'Grand opening party tomorrow!'

The event, dubbed the "Cyber Rodeo," is a mix of local rodeo culture and a nod to Cybertruck, the futurist vehicle Musk unveiled in 2019 but has postponed production several times.

"Grand opening party tomorrow!" Musk tweeted. "Doors open at 4, festivities at 8." The CEO said he will talk at around 9pm.

Musk has been known to bust a move, as he did during the recent inauguration of his Berlin Gigafactory.

"Elon can you dance tomorrow," one person tweeted.

"Are you preparing dance moves" another asked.

'This Gonna Be You'

And the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley tweeted video of Musk getting jiggy with the caption: "This gonna be you."

The Texas event marks a tumultuous week for Musk, who joined the board of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report after acquiring 9.2% of the microblogging site and becoming its largest shareholder.

Musk will be named a 'class II' director at Twitter for a period of two years, the company said, in exchange for an agreement that the world's richest man won't increase his stake to more than 14.9% of the group's outstanding shares.

Musk tweeted a photo of his infamous weed-smoking incident on Joe Rogan's podcast with the caption "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit."

And SpaceX, Musk's aerospace company tweeted that it had completed a static test fire of its Falcon 9 rocket in preparation for the launch on Friday, April of Axion's commercial crew mission.

Speaking of Twitter, Musk posted photos of the Austin location and what appears to be a portrait of inventor Nikola Tesla formed out of lights.

'Preparing...'

 The caption stated "Preparing..."

Musk also tweeted a video clip depicting a light tunnel.

"I traveled to Austin," one person tweeted in response. "I'd sure love to drive through that in person."

"Adopt a poor village anywhere u want, only then you will experience a peace in life," another person said.

Meanwhile, SpaceX run into some turbulence when the US Army Corps of Engineers withdrew the aerospace company's application to expand launch facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, after it failed to provide environmental information the agency requested, CNBC reported.

But enough about that. Right now it's time to party.

