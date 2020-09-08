6 Biggest Stock Losers in the Nasdaq on Tuesday

Tesla, Moderna, and Apple saw shares of their stock fall hard today. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.3% last week for its worst week since March.

Here are the worst-performing stocks on tech-heavy Nasdaq for Tuesday by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Sept. 8.

1. Tesla | Decreased -20.93%

On Friday electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report did not make the cut for the S&P 500 index despite expectations that the company would get in after four consecutive quarters of profits.

2. Moderna | Decreased -12.84%

Massachusetts-based biotechnology firm Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report tumbled on Tuesday after a downgrade from SVB Leerink over concerns about the fierce competition for a coronavirus vaccine.

3. KLA-Tencor | Decreased -9.77%

Chipmaker KLA Tencor (KLAC) - Get Report expects total revenue for the June quarter to be in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.54 billion. Foundry is forecasted to be about 51% of semi process control system revenue, depicting the strength the firm continues to see among its foundry customer base. Memory is expected to be approximately 39%.

4. Lam Research | Decreased -8.57%

Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon. Earnings estimates have been rising for this semiconductor manufacturer despite the sluggish trading lately.

5. Applied Materials | Decreased -8.27%

Last month, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, 11 cents above estimates. The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment also saw revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Applied Materials also gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast amid rebounding demand.

6. Apple | Decreased -6.73%

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report set a date for its event on Sept. 15 that will shed light on a potential 5G Apple iPhone. Unfortunately, this news couldn't make up for the negative outlook set by Goldman Sachs and possible iPhone production delays that were reported by TheStreet earlier in the day.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com