Tesla Begins 'Most Intense Delivery Week Ever'

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk says the final week of September will be the electric-vehicle major's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report "most intense delivery week eve.,"

In an email he sent over the weekend, Musk thanked Tesla workers for the "hardcore delivery push," Electrek reported.

The email follows Musk's disclosure that earlier in the quarter Tesla built a lot of vehicles that had to sit with missing parts due to supply-chain issues.

The parts later were added by service teams, contributing to the delivery backup at the end of the quarter.

Musk said that the Palo Alto, Calif., company could let more deliveries slip into next year. He also reiterated that delivery pushes should be "hopefully, a lot easier next quarter," Electrek reported.

The news service pointed out that since Tesla sells directly to customers, as opposed to going through third-party car dealerships, the company owns their vehicles until they are fully delivered to the buyers and paid for.

Separately, several Tesla suppliers have suspended production at some Chinese factories for a number of days to comply with tighter energy-consumption policies in the country.

China's energy-consumption crackdown comes due to tight coal supplies and toughening emissions standards, according to a Reuters report.

Tesla shares at last check were falling 0.6% to $770.10.