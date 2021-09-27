September 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Two Big Things Exciting Tesla Daily About Tesla
Two Big Things Exciting Tesla Daily About Tesla
Publish date:

Tesla Begins 'Most Intense Delivery Week Ever'

Tesla started a big end-of-quarter delivery push. Production earlier on had slowed due to parts-supply-chain issues.
Author:

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk says the final week of September will be the electric-vehicle major's  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report "most intense delivery week eve.," 

In an email he sent over the weekend, Musk thanked Tesla workers for the "hardcore delivery push," Electrek reported. 

The email follows Musk's disclosure that earlier in the quarter Tesla built a lot of vehicles that had to sit with missing parts due to supply-chain issues.

The parts later were added by service teams, contributing to the delivery backup at the end of the quarter. 

Musk said that the Palo Alto, Calif., company could let more deliveries slip into next year. He also reiterated that delivery pushes should be "hopefully, a lot easier next quarter," Electrek reported. 

TheStreet Recommends

2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week: Real Money

The news service pointed out that since Tesla sells directly to customers, as opposed to going through third-party car dealerships, the company owns their vehicles until they are fully delivered to the buyers and paid for. 

Separately, several Tesla suppliers have suspended production at some Chinese factories for a number of days to comply with tighter energy-consumption policies in the country. 

China's energy-consumption crackdown comes due to tight coal supplies and toughening emissions standards, according to a Reuters report. 

Tesla shares at last check were falling 0.6% to $770.10. 

Stock Market Today - Global Bond Selloff Continues
MARKETS

Treasury Yields Extend Surge, 10-Year Notes Top 1.5%, As Reflation Bets Accelerate

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stock Futures Mixed As Oil Rally Boosts Dow, Treasury Yield Surge Clips Tech

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Stock Rises on Study of Oral Covid-19 Prevention Drug

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - Carnival, Tesla, Airbnb, Pfizer

210810SOFR_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Q&A With ARRC Chairman Tom Wipf: The Shift to Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Mixed, Oil Leaps, Pelosi Gambles and Germany Votes - 5 Things You Must Know

2020 Polestar 1
MARKETS

Polestar Plans Nasdaq SPAC Listing That Values EV Maker At $20 Billion

Rolls-Royce Says Business as Usual After Brexit Vote Despite Prior Warnings
MARKETS

Rolls-Royce Beats Raytheon To $2.6 Billion B-52 Engine Contract With U.S. Air Force