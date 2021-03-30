Tesla Looking to Make 5 Semi Trucks Per Week in Nevada

Tesla's volume production of its semi truck is to take place at its Austin location.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report is reportedly building a new Tesla semi-truck production line at a new building near its Gigafactory Nevada plant, and the electric vehicle maker plans to produce five electric trucks per week.

Shares of Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were climbing 2.7% to $628.38.

Tesla is building the vehicles in the industrial park where its Nevada Gigafactory is located, according to Electrek, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The company plans volume production of the semi at its Austin location.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla recently clinched a contract to supply 10 electric semi-trucks and two megachargers with roughly $2 million in U.S. government support, Electrek reported.

MHX Leasing, a California-based logistics company, reportedly secured $1.9 million to acquire 10 Tesla semi class 8 trucks, and $560,000 to buy two overhead electric cranes form the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee.

The committee provides funding for clean transportation on California’s southern coast.

Separately Tesla Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk warned Tuesday that a shortage in battery cell supplies could hamper his company's ability to scale-up production of the semi truck.

Musk said that demand for the trucks is "no problem ... but near-term cell supply makes it hard to scale Semi." He adding that 'this limitation will be less onerous next year."

Meanwhile, Musk's other company, SpaceX, saw the prototype of its Starship SN11, which is being designed for an eventual trip to Mars, crash during a landing attempt Tuesday.

The prototype spacecraft launched from SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas, under a dense cover of fog, flying at an altitude of 32,000 feet, according to U.K. newspaper Express.

Musk tweeted SpaceX needs engineers, technicians, builders, and other workers in and around the Brownsville area of Texas.