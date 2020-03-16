Tesla Kicks off Model Y Deliveries on Schedule

Tesla says it's kicking off deliveries of the crossover SUV, although it's one of many U.S. firms that have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Tesla said on Monday that it's begun delivering the Model Y, its crossover SUV.

The carmaker made the announcement in a Twitter post, which linked to a promotional video and website where customers can order the new vehicle. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares plummeted 16% on Monday to $455.01 amid another broader market rout tied to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The Model Y delivery kickoff arrives at the same time analysts had expected, with no apparent delays tied to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Tesla is one of many major firms that have experienced financial and/or operational impacts because of the outbreak, which originated in the manufacturing-heavy Hubei province of China and has since spread globally.

Days ago, Tesla brought back a number of employees who had been working on a planned European factory in Brandenburg, Germany, after President Trump announced travel restrictions between the U.S. and Europe.

The coronavirus outbreak is also expected to weigh on Tesla's first quarter results in China, although the company has not issued any revisions to its financial outlook.