Tesla Initiated Neutral on Materials Costs, Regulation Prospects

Tesla was initiated equal weight at Wells Fargo on concern about materials costs and possible tighter autopilot regulations.
Author:
Publish date:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report stock coverage was initiated at equal weight by a Wells Fargo analyst, who saw a modest upside in the electric-vehicle maker's deliveries but raised concern about rising material costs and possible increased regulation of the autopilot function.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were up 2% at $592.65.  

Stocks Post Solid Gains With Focus on Strength of Economic Recovery

Analyst Colin Langan put a $590 price target on the shares, in a research note entitled "TSLA: When It's Good, It's Good, When It's Bad, It's Better."

"Even after recent price declines, we estimate the stock is pricing in (greater than) 12 million units in 10 years, larger than any global automaker today," Langan said. 

"We expect deliveries to continue to surprise to the upside near term, which gives support to TSLA bulls." 

Langan added that "once Model 3/Model Y capacity comes fully online in (about) 2022, we are cautious that there will not be enough demand for the (roughly) 1.7 million in capacity available for these products as it would imply new record luxury sedan and SUV volumes."

Recent negative headlines in China add to this concern, he added.

Tesla shares were under pressure last week after a report said new registrations in China for its electric vehicles downshifted in April.

The analyst also pointed to rising electric-vehicle-battery costs and regulatory risk around the autopilot function, noting that "the failure to add driver monitoring heightens the risk of U.S. regulators mandating changes."

"In a worst case, TSLA could be forced to disable the system," he said.

Tesla's autopilot system is not an autonomous driving program, and the company has warned its customers that they must be engaged with the car and the driving process when it is activated. The company also says autopilot should be used only on divided highways. 

In April, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into a deadly crash in Houston that reports said occurred while no driver was at the wheel.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted after the accident: "Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD." [Full Self Driving]

Jim Cramer: 'Find a Reason' to Buy Tesla Stock

On Sunday Wisconsin authorities ticketed a man who was seen sleeping behind the wheel of his Tesla as the car drove itself in autopilot, according to NBC News.

Earlier this month the California Highway Patrol arrested a 25-year-old man who was seen riding in the back seat of a Tesla in the San Francisco Bay Area with no one in the driver's seat.

Last month, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings. 

The news was clouded by details showing that profit was flattered by $518 million in regulatory credit sales -- a 46% increase from the year earlier -- and more than $100 million from the sale of bitcoins it purchased earlier this year.

