Tesla Plans $2 Billion Stock Offering; Musk and Ellison to Purchase New Shares

Tesla founder Elon Musk will purchase around $10 million in new shares as the clean energy carmaker plans to raise $2 billion in fresh capital.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Report shares pared earlier declines Thursday after the carmaker said it will raise $2 billion in new common stock, less than two weeks after founder and CEO Elon Musk said it "didn't make sense" to raise money.

Tesla said it will use the cash to shore up its balance sheet, as well as for 'general corporate purposes". Tesla said Musk will take up around $10 million worth of stock from the sale, while Board member Larry Ellison will purchase $1 million.

"The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering, assuming full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional securities, would be approximately $2.3 billion before discounts and expenses," Tesla said in a statement. "Tesla intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to further strengthen its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes."

Tesla shares were marked 1% higher in early trading following news of the stock issue to change hands at $7773.62 each.

On Tesla's Q4 earnings call with analysts and investors on January 29, Musk said Tesla was "spending money I think efficiently and we're not artificially limiting our progress. And then despite all that we are still generating positive cash."

"So in light of that, it doesn't make sense to raise money because we expect to generate cash despite this growth level," he added.

Tesla shares, however, rose from $567 to a record high $968.98 each following the group's fourth quarter earnings, which rose 10.9% from the same period last year to $2.06 per share, smashing the Street consensus forecast of $1.75. Group revenues also impressed, rising 2.1% to $7.38 billion and edged past analysts' estimates of a 7.05 billion tally.

Execution has been a major part of Tesla's recent surge, with the Palo Alto, California-based carmaker topping he lower end of Wall Street forecasts for 2019 deliveries with a full-year tally of 367,500 units, lead by the sale of 92,500 Model 3s over the three months ending in December.