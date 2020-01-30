Tesla’s Impressive Quarter: What Wall Street’s Saying

Despite posting strong fourth quarter results in which it beat both earnings and revenue estimates and projected robust vehicle deliveries for the year, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report continues to divide both analysts and investors.

Bulls say Tesla is well on its way to becoming a sustainable, mass-market vehicle maker, while bears point to its meager profitability so far and record-high stock price.

Tesla shares were rising 10.4% to $641.65 on Thursday morning.

Here’s what analysts said about its most recent quarter:

Needham (Underperform, No Price Target)

“Coming off of record deliveries, Tesla ended the 4Q with its 2nd consecutive profit. Moreover, it announced its ambitious goal of delivering 500K vehicles in CY20, implying 36% growth over its 367K shipments in CY19. This goal is highly dependent on robust Model Y production in Fremont and a ramp in Model 3 production at Gigafactory Shanghai. While TSLA has begun to show signs of profitability, we struggle with the recent run-up in the shares. Revenue growth actually decelerated in 2019 to 14.5% vs. 82.5% last year, and net income was only $36MM for the year. We have not yet seen an inflection point in gross margins either. We believe the valuation of 85x our new '21 EPS estimate is unwarranted given the slowing revenue growth and intensifying competition.”

-Ravindra Gill

Wedbush (Neutral, Price Target Raised from $550 to $710)

“Last night Tesla delivered a potentially ‘game changing’ 4Q with strong profitability and healthy cash flow signaling what could be a new era for Musk and Fremont going forward... In our opinion, the new long-term bull case scenario on the stock is $1,000 with Tesla's ability to ramp production and demand in the key China region during the course of 2020/2021 a major swing factor on the stock and $20 of earnings power by 2024. We maintain our NEUTRAL rating while raising our price target from $550 to $710 reflecting this more aggressive EV demand/profitability trajectory now outlined for 2020 and beyond.”

-Dan Ives

Cannacord (Buy, Price Target raised from $515 to $750)

"Critically, the company ended the quarter with $6.3 billion in cash and generated $1 billion of free cash flow in the quarter, which should finally put to rest any balance sheet concerns...Essentially flat gross margins compared to the prior quarter were a meaningful feat given the ramp associated with Gigafactory Shanghai moving to begin production resulting in an operating margin of 4.9%, and we expect to see that number improve as deliveries of Chinese Model 3's begin.”

-Jed Dorsheimer