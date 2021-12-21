Tesla Will See More Competition Soon, Guggenheim Says

Tesla still has a strong position in the near-term, leading to the firm's neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report place at the top of the U.S. electric vehicle market place shouldn't be taken for granted, analysts at Guggenheim say, as increased competition is coming for the company.

Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri initiated coverage of the company with a neutral rating and $925 price target.

The firm say its balanced view takes into account Tesla's favorable near-term position "with demand outpacing supply, we see visibility to volume upside in 2022 and 2023 as new factories in Austin and Berlin ramp."

They write that Tesla also has a competitive advantage over all other original equipment manufacturers in the electric vehicle space currently, with a high degree of vertical integration.

However, the company also has "increasing competition, from both legacy players and new EV-only entrants, and as a result we see risk of moderating global EV share for Tesla from current lofty levels (especially post 2023 as competitors scale capacity)," Faghri said, according to Yahoo News.

Tesla shares have been in a tailspin over the past month as CEO Elon Musk dumps shares, falling about 30% from their intraday high on Nov. 4.

Recently, Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said that the stock is still way overvalued, pegging his price target at $680 per share.

“We think some of the selloff has been due to the market readjusting its long-term expectations for the company amid increasing competition,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

“We still think the market is assuming Tesla becomes a top-five automaker globally in annual vehicles sold and is successful in launching its high-margin autonomous driving software subscription service.