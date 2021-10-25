October 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
In Case You Missed It Earnings Recap: Snap, Chipotle, and Boston Beer
In Case You Missed It Earnings Recap: Snap, Chipotle, and Boston Beer
Publish date:

Tesla Gets $4.4 Billion Hertz Order for 100,000 Vehicles

Hertz ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles valued at $4.4 billion, the first big push to electrify its fleet since the rental-car icon emerged from bankruptcy proceedings.
Author:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report received an order for 100,000 of its electric vehicles, valued at $4.4 billion, from rental-car icon Hertz Global. HTZZ

For Hertz, the order marks the first big push to electrify its fleet since the rental-car company in June emerged from bankruptcy proceedings.

"While Hertz is in the early stages of electrifying its rental car fleet, Tesla getting an order of this magnitude highlights the broader EV adoption underway ... as part of this oncoming green tidal wave now hitting the US," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

Shares of Hertz at last check rose 7.3% to $26.50 and Tesla traded 4.1% higher at $946.92.

Tesla’s cheapest Model 3 sedan starts at about $44,000, making this the largest order for the electric-car maker, Reuters reported.

The vehicles will be delivered through the end of 2022. Starting early in November, customers will be able to rent a Tesla Model 3 sedan at Hertz locations in the U.S. and select cities in Europe, the company said in a statement.

Hertz, Estero, Fla., said it was installing thousands of chargers in its location network. Customers who rent a Tesla Model 3 also will have access to 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations throughout the U.S. and Europe.

TheStreet Recommends

"Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," said Hertz Interim Chief Executive Mark Fields in a statement.

Hertz plans to offer customers a digitized guide to EVs and an expedited EV-rental process through the company's mobile app.

"The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world," Fields added.

Fields is the former chief executive of Ford Motor.  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report

Hertz has also hired Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, to star in ads showcasing the new Teslas.

Hertz had filed for bankruptcy protection last year as travel demand sank during the worst of the pandemic.

The company was taken over by a group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Opportunities and Apollo Capital Management. 

Inside China Tech: US Hackers Responsible For More Than Half Of All Foreign Cyberattacks In China
TECHNOLOGY

SolarWinds Hackers Reportedly Stepping Up Cybersecurity Attacks

Stacking Paper at Kimberly-Clark
EARNINGS

Kimberly-Clark Stock Falls as Supply Chain Woes Dent Earnings

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Dow Slips From Record High Ahead of Big Tech Earnings; Tesla Passes Facebook in Market Value

Restaurant Brands Beats Estimates, Boosted by New Product Launches
INVESTING

Restaurant Brands Rises on Earnings Beat, Mixed Results

Facebook Lead
MARKETS

Facebook Stock Slides After Trove of Whistleblower Papers Released Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Pinterest Lead
MARKETS

Pinterest Stock Tumbles As PayPal Says It's 'Not Pursuing' Takeover of Social Media Group

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Opens At Record High on Morgan Stanley Price Target Boost, Major Order From Hertz

Allbirds Lead
IPOs

Allbirds Preps to Kick Off Public Debut With $2 Billion Valuation