Premarket Movers Tuesday: Tesla, General Electric, Alibaba, Lucid

Stock futures declined Tuesday as earnings season kicks into another gear with reports from mega-cap tech companies and investors await the Federal Reserve's outlook for stimulus.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. Tesla | Up 1.36%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares climbed after the electric vehicle maker posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and said it was on track to build the first Model Y sedans from new facilities in Austin, Texas, and Berlin before the end of the year.

2. General Electric | Up 4.18%

Shares of General Electric (GE) - Get Report rose after the industrial company posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its forecast for industrial free cash flows to between $3.5 billion and $5 billion.

Revenue rose 9% to $18.3 billion.

3. Alibaba Group | Down 3%

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report and other shares of Chinese-owned tech companies tumbled amid an ongoing selloff spurred by China's widening crackdown on internet companies whose shares are listed in the U.S. and other markets outside of China.

4. Lucid Group | Up 1.01%

Shares of luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Report climbed one day after the electric vehicle company made its Nasdaq debut.

The listing follows the close Friday of the merger between special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital (CCIV) - Get Report, a blank check company started by investment banker Michael Klein.

5. 3M | Up 0.72%

3M (MMM) - Get Report shares advanced after the conglomerate posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit forecast as healthcare and industrial sales drove gains for its top and bottom lines.

Revenue rose 24% to $8.9 billion.