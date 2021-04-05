Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, GameStop, Palantir

U.S. stock futures rose following a strong jobs report and ahead of fresh data that are expected to show recovery in the services sector.

Dow Futures Leap After Blowout Jobs Report; Tesla Gains on Deliveries

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 7.25%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report surged early Monday after the electric vehicle company topped Wall Street forecasts with a record first-quarter delivery tally of nearly 185,000.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the first-quarter totals put Tesla on pace to exceed 850,000 deliveries for the year, a figure that would top last year's record of 499,500 by more than 70%.

He lifted his price target on the stock to $1,000 a share.

2. GameStop GME | Down 13.34%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares fell sharply in premarket trading after the video game retailer said it plans to sell up to 3.5 million shares of common stock that at the current share price could net the company more than $600 million in fresh capital.

3. Palantir PLTR | Up 3.47%

Shares of Palantir (PLTR) - Get Report rose early Monday after the security and data analytics provider said it won a five-year contract with the National Nuclear Security Administration to provide its security platform and related services in a deal worth $89.9 million.

4. American Airlines AAL | Up 2.47%

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report rose more than 2.3% in premarket trading Monday after the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidelines late last week that said fully vaccinated Americans can travel to and from domestic destinations without quarantine, and do not need a COVID-19 test, provided they wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

5. Carnival CCL | Up 2.12%

Shares of Carnival (CCL) - Get Report rose Monday after the Centers for Disease Control issued the new travel guidelines.

Carnival reports earnings later this week.