TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, GameStop, Palantir

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Tesla, GameStop, Carnival, American Airlines and Palantir.
Author:
Publish date:

U.S. stock futures rose following a strong jobs report and ahead of fresh data that are expected to show recovery in the services sector.

Dow Futures Leap After Blowout Jobs Report; Tesla Gains on Deliveries

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 7.25%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report surged early Monday after the electric vehicle company topped Wall Street forecasts with a record first-quarter delivery tally of nearly 185,000.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the first-quarter totals put Tesla on pace to exceed 850,000 deliveries for the year, a figure that would top last year's record of 499,500 by more than 70%. 

He lifted his price target on the stock to $1,000 a share.

2. GameStop GME | Down 13.34%

GameStop  (GME) - Get Report shares fell sharply in premarket trading after the video game retailer said it plans to sell up to 3.5 million shares of common stock that at the current share price could net the company more than $600 million in fresh capital.

3. Palantir PLTR | Up 3.47%

Shares of Palantir  (PLTR) - Get Report rose early Monday after the security and data analytics provider said it won a five-year contract with the National Nuclear Security Administration to provide its security platform and related services in a deal worth $89.9 million.

4. American Airlines AAL | Up 2.47%

American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Report rose more than 2.3% in premarket trading Monday after the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidelines late last week that said fully vaccinated Americans can travel to and from domestic destinations without quarantine, and do not need a COVID-19 test, provided they wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

5. Carnival CCL | Up 2.12%

Shares of Carnival  (CCL) - Get Report rose Monday after the Centers for Disease Control issued the new travel guidelines.

Carnival reports earnings later this week.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Roblox Climbs as Analysts Initiate Coverage With Buy Ratings

Lululemon Lead
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Cramer Says Buy Lululemon

Facebook Should Make a Run at Pinterest to Expand App Family
INVESTING

Pinterest Reportedly in Talks to Buy Photography App VSCO

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Cannabis, Lululemon, Chewy Stocks

Electric Vehicle Lead
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: EV Stocks Rise on Biden's Plan

Cash Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

What Americans Will Do With Stimulus Money—and What They Should Do

210203Ether_2000x1000
FUTURES

Why Ethereum Is On The Rise

Palantir Technologies
INVESTING

Palantir Rises on $89.9 Million Nuclear Safety Project