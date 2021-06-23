TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Bullish on Ford Stock? Jim Cramer Sees Chip Shortage Easing
Bullish on Ford Stock? Jim Cramer Sees Chip Shortage Easing

Tesla and Other Electric Vehicles Set to Reign Faster Than Expected

A report from Ernst & Young says global electric vehicle supremacy will arrive by 2033, five years quicker than expected, as demand for Tesla cars and other EVs surges.
Author:
Publish date:

Global electric vehicle supremacy will arrive by 2033 - five years earlier than previously expected - as tougher regulations on emissions, rising interest among consumers and ongoing infrastructure buildout drive demand.

A new study released by consultant Ernst & Young said that EV sales are set to outpace combustion engines in 12 years in Europe, China and the U.S., the world’s three biggest auto markets.

By 2045, non-EV sales were seen plummeting to less than 1% of the global car market, EY forecast, using an AI-powered prediction tool.

The study comes as carmakers including Ford  (F) - Get Report, General Motors  (GM) - Get Report, Volkwagen  (VW)  as well as Fisker  (FSR) - Get Report, NIO  (NIO) - Get Report and others move to catch up to mass-production electric vehicle pioneer Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report.

The U.S. lags the world’s other leading markets because fuel-economy regulations were eased during President Donald Trump’s administration, according to the study.

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden has rejoined the Paris Climate Accord and proposed spending $174 billion to accelerate the shift to EVs, including installing a half-million charging stations across the country.

“The regulatory environment from the Biden administration we view as a big contributor, because he has ambitious targets,” Randy Miller, EY’s global advanced manufacturing and mobility leader, told Bloomberg. “That impact in the Americas will have a supercharging effect.”

That will help speed up mass-adaptation of electric vehicles in the U.S., which is already being displayed in consumer demand for the likes of Tesla’s hot-selling Model 3 to new electric models coming from legacy automakers, such as GM’s battery-powered Hummer truck and Silverado pickup, and Ford’s F-150 Lightning pickup.

Japan automaker Honda on Wednesday joined the growing list of car companies going all-electric, stating it will look to completely phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2040. 

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Rebounds as Long-Term Investors Keep Faith in Crypto

fin advice loan employment sh
Financial Advisor Center

How Advisers Can Help Clients With 401(k) Loans

fin advice roth taxes sh
RETIREMENT

An In-Plan Roth Conversion Can Help Manage Taxes on Your Nest Egg

Morgan Stanley Can Go to a 15 Multiple, Jim Cramer Says
MARKETS

Morgan Stanley, Ford, Fed and New York Mayoral Race: 5 Things You Must Know

Microsoft
INVESTING

Microsoft Price Target Raised by Wedbush as Market Cap Hits $2T

New York Stock Exchange Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Apple, Ford, Costco

lyondellbasel houston facility
JIM CRAMER

LyondellBasell CEO Tells Cramer About Recovery and Recycling

Sanderson Farms Misses Earnings Despite Higher Poultry Prices
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Sanderson Farms, Splunk, Tupperware