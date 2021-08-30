Tesla Driver Says She Was Using Autopilot During Crash in Orlando

A Tesla driver told police she was deploying Tesla’s driver-assistance platform when she hit a police car and a Mercedes on Saturday in Orlando.

A Tesla driver told police she was deploying Autopilot, the Palo Alto, Calif., electric-vehicle maker's driver assistance platform, when she ploughed into a police car and a Mercedes on Saturday in Orlando.

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it identified 31 Tesla accidents over the past 3 1/2 years, including four in 2021, that were connected to the use of the Autopilot system.

The agency plans to look at systems in about 765,000 Tesla Model X and Model Y SUVs and Model S and Model 3 sedans made between 2014 and 2021. The accident Saturday involved a 2019 Model 3.

In that accident, the Tesla driver and the driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

Tesla stock recently traded at $718, up 1%. It’s unchanged over the past six months, amid skepticism about its valuation.

Earlier this month, Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein raised his fair value estimate for Tesla to $600 from $570. He gives the company a narrow-moat rating.

“Our largest key takeaway from Tesla's AI [artificial intelligence] day was the progress that the company is making on its Level 3 autonomous vehicle software known as full self-driving,” Goldstein wrote in a commentary.

“The biggest change to our forecast is our long-term outlook for Tesla's Level 3 autonomous vehicle software. While we think the software won’t drive significant revenue or profit growth over the near term, we increased our long-term outlook as we expect higher subscriptions.”