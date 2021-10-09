Tesla Delays Release of Latest Full Self-Driving Beta Software

Tesla delays the release of its Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 software for its Autopilot system, CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report isn't ready to launch its Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 software for its Autopilot system, as CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that the company was delaying its release because of last minute concerns about its build.

Musk said the release was likely slated for either Sunday or Monday.

The Palo Alto, Calif. company had planned to release the Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 at midnight Friday to about 1,000 Tesla vehicle owners with perfect 100/100 safety scores, according to a Thursday Musk tweet.

The rollout would hold for several days to analyze the results. If successful, the beta would gradually roll out to owners with scores of 99 and below, Musk said.

The delay in the beta rollout follows a disappointing rollout of Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta 9.2 in August, which Musk at the time called "not great (in my opinion), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible."

Subscription pricing for Basic Autopilot to Full Self-Driving capability is $199 per month and $99 per month for Enhanced Autopilot to Full Self-Driving, which is only available in select markets, according to the Tesla website.

Musk on Thursday said at an annual shareholder meeting that the company will move its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas. Tesla already has a factory in Austin, and Musk's SpaceX company is based there. Musk has begun living in Texas, as well.

Shares of Tesla on Friday declined 1% to $785.49 in the regular session. The stock continued to dip by 0.05% in after-hours trading.