Tesla Daily Teams Up with Maven and TheStreet.com

Tesla Daily, which provides reporting and analysis of the electric car and clean energy company, has joined Maven's (MVEN) coalition of independent media outlets and is now live on TheStreet.com, Maven said Thursday.

Tesla Daily, which currently attracts more than 1 million downloads per month across all platforms, started as a podcast and recently expanded into video. With the move to TheStreet, it further expands its distribution with a premium channel presence, Maven said.

"Publisher Rob Maurer created the Tesla Daily podcast only a few years ago and has already emerged as the go-to daily voice for Tesla investors, followers, and analysts," Maven VP of Network Development Jeff Pyatt said in a statement. "As he expands his Tesla coverage to new mediums, Maven and TheStreet are thrilled to partner with Rob to expand TeslaDaily."

Maurer has a proven track record, Maven said, with his delivery estimates for Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report most recent quarter coming within 0.5% of the actual results. On Tesla's last earnings call, Maurer's submitted question was among the first to be answered by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“I'm excited to work with a network that values and supports independent media,” saidMaurer. “My goal has always been to get accurate and valuable information to as many people as possible, and TheStreet helps me do that without compromise.”

Founded by Jim Cramer, TheStreet.com is a leading financial news and information provider to investors and institutions worldwide.

Based in Seattle, Maven is a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand.