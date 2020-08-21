Tesla, Cinemark, BioMarin - Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

The weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price target changes includes Tesla and Nvidia.

Analysts turned their attention to a variety of companies this week, including Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Advance Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, and Cinemark Holdings (CNK) - Get Report.

Upgrades

Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh, who raised his share-price target for the telehealth service's shares to $249 from $225.

Movie chain operator Cinemark Holdings (CNK) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold with an $18 price target by Benchmark analyst Michael Hickey.

Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) - Get Report was downgraded by Citi analyst Mohit Bansal, who cut his rating on the stock to neutral from buy and slashed his share-price target to $86 from $148. The downgrade came after the Food and Drug Administration failed to clear the biotech's gene therapy for hemophilia.

Price Target Changes

Advance Micro Devices' (AMD) - Get Report price target was raised to $100 from $90 per share by Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay, who reiterated his outperform rating for the chipmaker, noting the company's message of consistency and innovation.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report saw its share price target raised to $565 from $425 by BMO analyst Ambrish Srivastava, who affirmed his outperform rating on the Santa Clara, Calif., graphics-chip specialist's stock.

L Brands (LB) - Get Report received price target increases from two analysts after the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works posted an unexpected adjusted profit and stronger-than-expected sales.

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss lifted his share-price target for the Columbus, Ohio, company to $35 from $32, maintaining his overweight rating.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow boosted his price target price on L Brands to $40 from $35, keeping his overweight rating, after the earnings news.

Penn National Gaming's (PENN) - Get Report share price target was raised by Truist analyst Barry Jonas, who raised his price target on shares on the casino company to $62 from $50 and maintained his buy rating.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report received a share price hike from Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives, who raised his target by $100, to $1,900 per share, citing solid China demand that he expects will offset a slowdown in the domestic U.S. market.