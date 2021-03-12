TheStreet
Tesla Leads EV Makers Lower Following Fire

Declining results from EV charging network operator Chargepoint also weighed on the sector Friday.
A fire at Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Report Fremont factory on Thursday along with weak results from EV charging network operator Chargepoint CHPT are weighing on electric vehicle stocks Friday.

A fire broke out at the main Tesla plant in Fremont, California late Thursday afternoon. The Fremont Fire Department responded to a "working fire" at the plant, which is Tesla's primary vehicle assembly plant in the U.S., on Thursday evening. 

The "deep-seated fire" affected a vehicle manufacturing stamping machine, the Fremont Fire Department told CNBC. 

The Fremont plant has had a history of costly fires, including multiple blazes at its paint shop. In addition, the Fremont plant previously shut down for two days in February due to a parts shortage. Tesla is in the process of building a second assembly plant in Austin, Texas. 

Tesla shares were down 3.4% to $675.57 Friday morning. 

Separately, EV charging station network operator Chargepoint fell sharply Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter results that fell year-over-year on Thursday after the close.  

Adjusted losses widened to $33.6 million from $32.5 million a year ago, while revenue fell 2% to $42.4 million. There are no reliable analyst estimates for the company's results. 

Chargepoint went public through a SPAC merger on March 1. Shares were down 11.3% to $27.00 in morning trading Friday. 

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers Li Auto  (LI) - Get Report, Xpeng  (XPEV) - Get Report and Nio Inc.  (NIO) - Get Report were down 4.0%, 1.9% and 3.6%, respectively, on Friday. Chargepoint rival Blink Charging  (BLNK) - Get Report dropped 7.4%.

Electric vehicle maker Workhorse  (WKHS) - Get Report dropped 7.7% to $16.16 per share. Electric pick up truck maker Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report tumbled 19.8% to $14.21.

