Tesla CEO Reportedly Says He's Open to Building Plant in Russia

Elon Musk says the company he leads is 'close to establishing a Tesla presence in Russia.'

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report Chief Executive Elon Musk reportedly said on Friday that the electric-vehicle company could potentially open a factory in Russia.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were off 0.4% at $584.40.

Musk made his comments via video link during an event for Russian students called "New Knowledge." He participated in the forum at the invitation of the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Musk covered topics ranging from his hiring practices to artificial intelligence and the future of human consciousness.

"I think we’re close to establishing a Tesla presence in Russia, and I think that would be great,” Musk said according to a Bloomberg report. “Over time, we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, potentially Russia at some point.”

Fewer than 5,300 used and 700 new electric vehicles were purchased in the country last year, Bloomberg said, citing industry researcher Autostat.

The Tesla website lists five supercharger locations that are “coming soon” in the country.

Musk’s remarks quickly elicited Russian governors’ invitations to build a factory in their regions.

The chief executive called for more dialogue between Washington and Moscow.

“There’s a lot of talent and energy [in] Russia,” Musk said, according to the Bloomberg report.

“Hopefully that energy continues into the future, and I would just like to strongly encourage people to strive to make the future better than the past and to be optimistic about the future.”

Musk joined the conference three months after inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him on the chat-room app Clubhouse.

Peskov told reporters he still hopes Putin and Musk will talk, but no preparations are currently underway.

Tesla rose Thursday after star fund manager Cathie Wood added more of the clean-energy-car maker to her Ark Investment portfolio.

Last month, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, due in part to surging deliveries in China.

Tesla notched its seventh consecutive quarterly profit and forecast late 2021 launches for planned gigafactories in the U.S. and Germany.