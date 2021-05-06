TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tesla Vehicles Reportedly Already Sold Out for Second Quarter

Electric vehicle news site Elektrek reported that Tesla has told employees that production capacity for the second quarter is already sold out.
Author:
Publish date:

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report shares firmed Thursday, after sources told EV news site Elektrek that the electric carmaker’s vehicles already are sold out for the quarter.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Elektrek's Fred Lambert wrote that Tesla told its employees that production capacity for the second quarter is already sold out even with almost two months left in the quarter.

Lambert has said in the past that he’s a Tesla shareholder and true believer in its mission.

The sellout “was to be expected for Model S and Model X, with the new versions of these vehicles having production delays that are going to limit deliveries this quarter,” Lambert wrote. “But Model 3 and Model Y are still ramping up, and yet, they are sold out.”

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in Tesla’s earnings call last week that demand for its cars continues to be strong.

“We’ve seen a real shift in customer perception of electric vehicles and our demand is the best we’ve ever seen," Musk said. "We’re used to seeing a reduction in demand in the first quarter and we saw an increase in demand that exceeded the normal seasonal reduction in demand in in Q1."

Tesla recently traded at $678.72, up 1.2%. It has slumped 21% in the past three months amid valuation concerns.

In its first-quarter earnings report last week, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter numbers thanks in part to surging deliveries in China. Tesla notched its seventh consecutive quarterly profit.

Its automotive margins improved to 26.5% while record first-quarter deliveries lifted revenues past $10.3 billion.

Tesla, which purchased $1.5 billion in bitcoin earlier this year, boosted its first-quarter bottom line by $101 million through the sale of 10% of its holdings of the world's biggest digital currency.

Tesla Daily's Rob Maurer joined TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer and TheStreet’s Katherine Ross on TheStreet Live to break down Tesla's quarter from bitcoin to semiconductors. 

Tags
terms:
AutomotiveElectric Vehicles
Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Plunges After Sales Forecast Miss and Financial Chief Departure

China's EV War: Tesla Faces A Rival With A Record 621-mile Range As NIO's ET7 Electric Car Raises The Ante In World's Largest Market
INVESTING

NIO Sets Sights on Europe With Norway Expansion Plans

Peloton Slumps Despite Revenue Beat and Optimistic Forecast
INVESTING

Peloton Is Downgraded Ahead of Earnings After Treadmill Recall

Rocket Companies IPO Lead
INVESTING

Rocket Cos. Tumbles as Analysts Slash Price Targets

PayPal
INVESTING

PayPal Praised by Analysts After Strong Earnings Report

At Home Lead
INVESTING

At Home to Go Private in $2.8 Billion Deal With Hellman & Friedman

Zynga, Ford, Whiting, Ensco: How to Trade Tuesday's Most Active Stocks
INVESTING

Zynga Rises as Analysts Laud Results, Plan for Ad-Tech Purchase

tslive-th-0506
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Peloton, Gary Gensler, Uber, FAANG