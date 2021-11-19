Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Publish date:

Tesla California Worker Reportedly Files Sexual-Harassment Suit

A California Tesla worker alleged in a suit that male colleagues touched her inappropriately and that the company did not address the issue.
Author:

An employee at Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Fremont, Calif., factory reportedly filed a lawsuit against the electric vehicle maker, alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.

Jessica Barraza, a production associate who works on Tesla's Model 3 sedan, filed the suit in California Superior Court in Alameda County, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Barraza in her complaint alleged that male colleagues at the Tesla facility would touch her inappropriately and used sexually offensive language to objectify her body.

She was also propositioned by a supervisory lead over text message, according to The Post.

Barraza's complaints to Tesla's human-resources department in September and October "did not address the harassment," the Post report added.

The lawsuit describes Tesla's factory floor as one that "resembles a crude, archaic construction site or frat house than a cutting-edge company in the heart of the progressive San Francisco Bay Area," the Post reported.

The suit was brought under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, citing sexual harassment and failure to prevent sexual harassment, the paper reported.

Barraza was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, compelling her to take medical leave.

Separately, analysts at Wedbush raised their price target on the electric-vehicle maker to $1,400 a share, betting on China, which is likely to represent 40% of deliveries for the EV maker in 2022.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check edged 0.7% higher to $1,104.

