TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tesla, Boeing, Aerojet, RealPage - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Tesla, Boeing, Aerojet, RealPage and Nike.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures dropped Monday after a new strain of the coronavirus in the U.K. prompted new travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 3.95%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report shares slumped heading into their S&P 500 debut Monday following a record year for the clean energy carmaker that has added more than half a trillion dollars to its market value. 

Shares of Tesla dropped 3.95% in premarket trading to $667.57.

2. Aerojet Rocketdyne AJRD | Up 27.14%

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne  (AJRD) - Get Report surged on Monday after Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Report said it agreed to acquire the defense industry supplier in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

The transaction will add Aerojet’s propulsion systems for missiles, rockets and other space and defense applications to Lockheed’s existing arsenal of defense products.

3. RealPage RP | Up 29.74%

Shares of RealPage  (RP) - Get Report jumped Monday after the property-management-software provider agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that values RealPage at about $10.2 billion including debt.

RealPage, of Richardson, Texas., provides a technology platform used by owners and managers of rental properties.

4. Nike NKE | Up 5.62%

Shares of Nike  (NKE) - Get Report were rising Monday after the company posted fiscal second-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates, driven by surging online sales and 24% growth in China. 

5. Boeing BA | Down 4.45%

Shares of Boeing  (BA) - Get Report slumped Monday following a Senate report that criticized the planemaker for coaching pilots during recertification tests of the grounded 737 MAX.

Buying Stocks During Pandemic
MARKETS

Stocks Slide as Virus Worries Overshadow Covid Relief Agreement

Greenberg: Tearing Into RealPage
INVESTING

RealPage Shares Surge on Thoma Bravo Buyout Deal

AGIO Pharmacueticals (AGIO) Stock Up on Positive Drug Results
INVESTING

Agios Soars on Plan to Sell Cancer Drugs, Return $1.2B to Holders

U.S. Federal Reserve Lead
INVESTING

Banks Climb as Fed Permits Stock Buybacks to Resume

Tesla Shares Hit $1,000
INVESTING

Tesla Slides on S&P 500 Debut After Record Close Near $700; Enters as Benchmark's Fifth Largest Stock

With Oil Prices on Fire, Forget Investing in These Tech Stocks
INVESTING

Diamondback Energy to Buy QEP and Guidon for Combined $3 Billion

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble As New COVID Strain Found in Britain; Congress Agrees $900 Billion Stimulus Bill

Tilray Merger
CANNABIS

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: A Major Marijuana Merger