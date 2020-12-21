Tesla, Boeing, Aerojet, RealPage - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures dropped Monday after a new strain of the coronavirus in the U.K. prompted new travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 3.95%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares slumped heading into their S&P 500 debut Monday following a record year for the clean energy carmaker that has added more than half a trillion dollars to its market value.

Shares of Tesla dropped 3.95% in premarket trading to $667.57.

2. Aerojet Rocketdyne AJRD | Up 27.14%

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) - Get Report surged on Monday after Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report said it agreed to acquire the defense industry supplier in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

The transaction will add Aerojet’s propulsion systems for missiles, rockets and other space and defense applications to Lockheed’s existing arsenal of defense products.

3. RealPage RP | Up 29.74%

Shares of RealPage (RP) - Get Report jumped Monday after the property-management-software provider agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that values RealPage at about $10.2 billion including debt.

RealPage, of Richardson, Texas., provides a technology platform used by owners and managers of rental properties.

4. Nike NKE | Up 5.62%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report were rising Monday after the company posted fiscal second-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates, driven by surging online sales and 24% growth in China.

5. Boeing BA | Down 4.45%

Shares of Boeing (BA) - Get Report slumped Monday following a Senate report that criticized the planemaker for coaching pilots during recertification tests of the grounded 737 MAX.