Tesla Beats Wall Street Forecasts With 184,800 First-Quarter Deliveries

Tesla TSLA reported stronger-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the first quarter Friday, paced by its mid-priced Model 3 sedan and China demand for its new Model Y.

Tesla delivered 184,800 new cars over the three months ended in March, the company said in a Friday statement, up more than 100% from last year but down from the record 499,500 reached in the fourth quarter of last year but largely ahead of Wall Street estimates of around 177,000 vehicles.

"We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement alongside the production numbers. "The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production."

Tesla shares were marked 0.6% lower premarket trading Friday to indicate a Monday opening bell price of $658 each. The stock has fallen nearly 27%, however, since reaching an intra-day record of $900.40 each on January 25.

Tesla produced 180,338 Model 3s, the company said, and delivered 182,780. A further 2,020 Model S cars were added to the delivery total.

Tesla sold 18,318 of its China-made cars in February, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported on March 8, up from 3,900 over the same period last year. Tesla's China sales were around a fifth of its overall total in 2020 - when it delivered a record 499,550 vehicles - up from just 12% in 2019.

Elon Musk Cautions Battery Cell Shortage May Hit Tesla Semi Production

Apple Reportedly to Use Tesla Battery Packs for Solar Power Project