Watch Tesla's Battery Day Event Live

Tesla's Battery Day event is in a sell-the-news fashion after Elon Musk's tweets. Today's shareholders meeting could propel the company's hot stock even higher.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report will hold its annual meeting and Battery Day event beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. under social distancing guidelines in Palo Alto, California on Tuesday.

How to Tune Into the Battery Day Event

Tesla is live-streaming its Battery Day event starting at 4:30 P.M. EST/ 1:30 P.M. PST. TheStreet will provide a recap of the events on its quarterly shareholders' meeting.

How to Trade Tesla on Battery Day

At the close of trading hours, Tesla was down by 5.60% to $424.23 on Tuesday. In after-hours trading, Tesla's stock was up by 0.75% to $427.40. Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's Mad Money on Monday advised people to buy shares of Tesla ahead of Battery Day. The company's stock was volatile on Monday, trading in a near-$50 range, which is quite wide for a stock that closed for trading near $442 last week. But it’s holding the 10-day and 20-day moving averages despite Tuesday’s dip. Tesla is looking to continue holding these moving averages, as well as Monday’s low near $407.

TheStreet reviewed the charts and provided a technical analysis look at how to trade shares of Tesla. TheStreet's Tesla Daily also previewed everything to expect from Tesla on Battery Day.

Latest Tesla News

Elon Musk sent shares lower with tweets tempering expectations on Monday. Tesla is expected to unveil a new 'million-mile battery', which would triple the current range for Tesla Model 3 sedans, as well as new batteries for the group's still-to-be-produced semi-truck and robotaxi. Tesla shares fell earlier in September after it was snubbed by the S&P 500.

Past Battery Day Events

July 22, 2020: Tesla Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates, Shares Rise

April 29, 2020: Elon Musk Calls Shelter-in-Place Orders 'Fascist' on Tesla Earnings Call

Jan. 21, 2020: Tesla Beats Earnings, Confirms New Car Models

Oct. 19, 2019: A Tesla Turnaround

July 24, 2019: Shares Shares Dive on Earnings, Revenue Miss