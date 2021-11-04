Tesla, Hertz Reportedly in Talks on Timeline for EV Deliveries

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Hertz Global (HTZZ) - Get HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Report are reportedly negotiating the timeline for delivery of the rental-car icon's order for 100,000 electric vehicles, a media report said.

Hertz had said that it placed an initial order of 100,000 Tesla cars "by the end of 2022."

A person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that some Tesla officials were surprised by that quick turnaround date.

The officials had expected Tesla to deliver 10,000 EVs a year to Hertz, the person told the Journal.

According to the report, Hertz is also considering purchasing electric vehicles from other manufacturers as well.

After Hertz's announcement, Tesla Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk had replied to a Twitter user that the deal for 100,000 Tesla cars had not yet been signed.

In response to a tweet about Tesla's sharply rising stock price, Musk said, "You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics."

To be sure, once an order from a buyer is locked into the automaker’s production schedule, a contract is typically signed, analysts and industry executives told The Journal.

As of Wednesday, Tesla was estimating that new orders for its entry-level Model 3 wouldn’t be available for delivery in the U.S. until June, the Journal reported.

Analysts tracking the company expect Tesla to deliver nearly 900,000 vehicles globally this year.

IHS Markit expects Tesla’s U.S. market share of all-electric vehicles to be 20% in 2025 as legacy automakers like General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report and Volkswagen VWAGY make the transition to build EVs over the next decade.

Hertz exited bankruptcy proceedings in June. It was taken over by a group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Opportunities and Apollo Capital Management.

Shares of Tesla at last check rose 1.3% to $1,229. Hertz shares jumped 10% to $35.05.

Hertz on Wednesday set the terms for a share offering, or what the company has referred to as its re-IPO.