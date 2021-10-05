Tesla Draws Analyst Applause After Record Delivery Numbers

RBC Capital’s Joseph Spak raised his price target to $755. Tesla is doing 'an admirable job' dealing with supply-chain issues, he said.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report drew a positive response from analysts, after the electric-vehicle titan reported over the weekend that it achieved record vehicle deliveries for the third quarter.

RBC Capital’s Joseph Spak raised his price target to $755 from $655. The stock on Tuesday was up slightly to $781.75 at last check. It rose 8% Monday and has jumped 16% over the past three months.

Tesla is doing “an admirable job” dealing with supply-chain issues, such as the global semiconductor shortage, he said, according to MarketWatch.

He estimates third-quarter revenue of $14.4 billion, topping the consensus of $13 billion. Spak also sees third-quarter earnings per share of $1.95, up from his previous forecast of $1.68.

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas also was impressed with Tesla’s adjustment to the chip shortage. The company “is just different from the rest,” he said, according to MarketWatch.

He cited several explanations for Tesla’s superiority: its vertical integration and smaller size, it may have more pull with suppliers, and it has probably forged “stronger communication linkages in its supply chain,” at it produces many of its own technology products.

Another bull is Emmanuel Rosner of Deutsche Bank. He raised his estimates for revenue and profit this year.

“Mid-term, we continue to believe Tesla’s impressive trajectory for its battery technology, capacity and especially cost could help accelerate the world’s shift to electric vehicles and extend Tesla’s EV lead considerably,” he said, according to MarketWatch.

Evercore ISI’s Chris McNally said Tesla’s “upside” will likely come from its plant in greater Shanghai. The plant may have capacity to make more than 500,000 vehicles a year, he said, according to MarketWatch.