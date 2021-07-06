Tesla Affirmed Underweight, Target Raised at J.P. Morgan

'We are raising our Tesla [earnings] estimates slightly to account for Q2 global deliveries of 201,250,” J.P. Morgan said, affirming the EV titan underweight.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares were affirmed underweight with a higher price target at J.P. Morgan after the electric-vehicle titan's second-quarter deliveries report.

“We are raising our [earnings] estimates slightly to account for Q2 global deliveries of 201,250,” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman.

The deliveries were “approximately in line with consensus of 200,879, but a bit more than the 196,690 we were looking for.”

This prompted Brinkman to raise his earnings-per-share estimate for the second quarter to 91 cents from 86 cents. That compares with the Bloomberg analyst consensus of 94 cents.

At last check Tesla shares were trading off 3.5% at $655.18.

“Our full-year deliveries forecast improves to 820,000 from 815,000 prior, on flow-through of the second quarter’s 5,000 beat vs. our model,” Brinkman said.

That in turn led his team to revise its estimate of 2021 earnings per share to $4.20 from $4.10, compared with the analyst consensus of $4.43.

All those numbers generated the increase in Brinkman’s price target.

Meanwhile, “our underweight rating considers notable investment positives, including a highly differentiated business model, appealing product portfolio, and leading-edge technology,” he said.

But that’s “more than offset by above-average execution risk and valuation that seems to be pricing in a lot.”

In other Tesla news, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said last week that the stock is a hybrid workplace play. A hybrid workplace means some employees work in the office and some from home.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s Digital Assets AG DAAG will tokenize dozens of of stocks — including Tesla, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report — on the Solana network, the latest get for the blockchain, TheStreet reported last month.