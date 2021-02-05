TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Teradata Soars on Strong Earnings and Demand for Cloud

Teradata swung to a fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from corporate demand for enterprise software. Investors have taken strong notice.
Author:
Publish date:

Teradata  (TDC) - Get Report shares soared Friday after the data-analytics company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, benefiting from corporate demand for enterprise software and cloud services.

Investors have taken strong notice. The San Diego company’s stock recently traded at $35.62, up 32%. On Friday it touched a 52-week high $44.90, up 66%. It's trading at more than double its 52-week low $17.62, set late last March.

Net income registered $5 million, or 4 cents a share, in the latest quarter, swinging from a loss of $19 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The latest adjusted earnings per share totaled 38 cents, up from 22 cents and beating the FactSet-survey-derived analyst consensus of 25 cents.

Teradata’s revenue dipped 1% to $491 million in the quarter from $494 million in the year-earlier quarter. But the latest figure exceeded the FactSet analyst consensus of $475.5 million.

Teradata estimates earnings of 38 cents to 40 cents a share for the first quarter, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents. And it predicts EPS of $1.50 to $1.58 for the full year, compared with the analyst consensus of $1.55.

“Our cloud-first focus has been recognized by our customers and the marketplace,” Chief Executive Steve McMillan said in a statement. 

“Teradata achieved 165% growth in public cloud [annual recurring revenue] year-over-year and received significant industry endorsement as a leading cloud data platform.”

Further, “We are accelerating our cloud roadmap and bringing cloud-native integrations at a record pace," McMillan said.

Teradata expects to drive at least a doubling of cloud ARR, as well as year-over-year growth in total company revenue, profitability and free cash flow in 2021, he said.

What Are Stock Buybacks? Here's How They Make You Money
INVESTING

What are Stock Buybacks and How Do They Work?

What Is an NGO (Non-Governmental Organization)?
WORLD

What Is an NGO (Non-Governmental Organization)?

Trulieve Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

Buy Trulieve Cannabis, Not Sundial Growers

A person walks past a GameStop in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on January 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

GameStop, AMC Shares Surge As Robinhood Removes Trading Limits, Reddit Army Returns

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Weak Jobs Growth Boosts Arguments for More Stimulus

Jim Cramer Live Dec. 9
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Jobs Report, Robinhood, Peloton, Ford, Chevron and Johnson & Johnson

Peloton Slumps Despite Revenue Beat and Optimistic Forecast
INVESTING

Peloton Backpedals on Backlog Issues Despite Earnings Beat

What Is The Average Retirement Savings in 2019?
RETIREMENT

The Average Retirement Savings by Age Group