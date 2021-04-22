Premarket Movers Thursday - Teradata, AT&T, American, Southwest

Stock futures were lower Thursday as investors focused on corporate earnings reports but remained cautious amid worries the lingering coronavirus pandemic could halt a global economic rebound.

Dow Futures Lower as COVID Gains Pace in Asia; Jobless Claims in Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. American Airlines AAL | Up 2.67%

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report rose early Thursday after the carrier posted a modestly wider-than-expected first-quarter loss, but noted that improved booking trends will support liquidity as air-travel demand rebounds in the U.S.

2. Credit Suisse CS | Down 5.39%

Shares of Credit Suisse (CS) - Get Report dropped ahead of the bell after The Wall Street Journal reported that the bank amassed more than $20 billion of exposure to investments related to Archegos Capital Management.

Credit Suisse said Thursday that it expects to book a total hit of around $5.5 billion linked to Archegos Capital as Swiss regulators probe the bank's role in the hedge fund's collapse.

3. Southwest Airlines LUV | Up 2.37%

Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report advanced in premarket trading Thursday after it posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss for the first quarter as air travel continued to recover amid ongoing vaccinations and the reopening of the U.S. economy.

4. AT&T T | Up 4%

Shares of AT&T (T) - Get Report were slightly higher ahead of the bell Thursday after it reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations.

AT&T also added more wireless customers during the quarter than Wall Street had anticipated.

5. Teradata TDC | Up 28.64%

Shares of Teradata (TDC) - Get Report jumped Thursday after the database and analytics software provider presented preliminary first-quarter data that was well above its prior earnings guidance.

Teradata continues to benefit from ongoing growth in cloud computing.