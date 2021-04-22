TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Thursday - Teradata, AT&T, American, Southwest

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include American Airlines, Credit Suisse, Southwest Airlines, AT&T and Teradata.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were lower Thursday as investors focused on corporate earnings reports but remained cautious amid worries the lingering coronavirus pandemic could halt a global economic rebound.

Dow Futures Lower as COVID Gains Pace in Asia; Jobless Claims in Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. American Airlines AAL | Up 2.67%

Shares of American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Report rose early Thursday after the carrier posted a modestly wider-than-expected first-quarter loss, but noted that improved booking trends will support liquidity as air-travel demand rebounds in the U.S.

2. Credit Suisse CS | Down 5.39%

Shares of Credit Suisse  (CS) - Get Report dropped ahead of the bell after The Wall Street Journal reported that the bank amassed more than $20 billion of exposure to investments related to Archegos Capital Management.

Credit Suisse said Thursday that it expects to book a total hit of around $5.5 billion linked to Archegos Capital as Swiss regulators probe the bank's role in the hedge fund's collapse.

3. Southwest Airlines LUV | Up 2.37%

Shares of Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Report advanced in premarket trading Thursday after it posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss for the first quarter as air travel continued to recover amid ongoing vaccinations and the reopening of the U.S. economy.

4. AT&T T | Up 4%

Shares of AT&T  (T) - Get Report were slightly higher ahead of the bell Thursday after it reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. 

AT&T also added more wireless customers during the quarter than Wall Street had anticipated.

5. Teradata TDC | Up 28.64%

Shares of Teradata  (TDC) - Get Report jumped Thursday after the database and analytics software provider presented preliminary first-quarter data that was well above its prior earnings guidance. 

Teradata continues to benefit from ongoing growth in cloud computing.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
iPhone SE Lead
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Prepping Major iPhone and iPad Software Revamp

Southwest Airlines
INVESTING

Southwest Airlines Posts Narrower-Than-Expected First-Quarter Loss

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines Shares Slip But Demand Hopes Offset $2.7 Billion Loss

Blackstone Purchases TeamHealth for $6.1 Billion
INVESTING

Blackstone Higher After Earnings Beat Forecasts

China Ready With 'precautionary Measures' To Stop Foreign Traders Causing Market Volatility, Regulator Says
INVESTING

Stock Market Action Thursday: Cramer Shares Why Stocks May Fall

Skills Lead
INVESTING

Skillz Jumps as Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Buys Shares

Jim Cramer Previews Danaher's Earnings Results
INVESTING

Danaher Beats Earnings Forecast, Issues Fresh 2021 Sales Guidance

6. AT&amp;T
INVESTING

AT&T Beats Earnings Forecast as HBO Max, Wireless Additions Impress