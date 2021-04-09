Tenax Rises on Progress With Hypertension Treatment

Tenax shares rose after the company reported progress in a Phase 2 study of levosimendan to treat pulmonary hypertension and heart failure.

Tenax (TENX) - Get Report shares spiked on Friday after the drugmaker reported progress in a Phase 2 study of levosimendan to treat pulmonary hypertension and heart failure.

The results come from a six-week study design that looked at "invasive cardiovascular hemodynamics as well as secondary clinical endpoints, including a six-minute walk test,” the Morrisville, N.C., company said in a statement.

Tenax said the drug, given by infusion, “effectively reduces pulmonary capillary wedge pressure across all exercise stages.”

The study showed that “84% of patients responded to levosimendan during the open-label phase as 37 of 44 patients met responder criteria and were randomized to levosimendan.”

"The authors concluded that further study of levosimendan in PH-HFpEF patients is warranted since levosimendan is the first drug to demonstrate improved cardiovascular hemodynamics and a statistically significant increase in six-minute walk distance seen compared to placebo," the company said.

The study focused on n patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. This "is a progressive and fatal disease with no effective medical treatments,” Tenax Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Stuart Rich said in the Journal of American College of Cardiology: Heart Failure, which published the study.

“Previous attempts to identify an effective treatment from clinical trials using approved pulmonary vasodilators have all failed,” he said.

“Levosimendan has unique pulmonary vascular and cardiovascular properties which we identified as central to its clinical efficacy.”

Rich is the principal investigator of the study.

At last check Tenax shares were trading 18% higher at $2.10. The shares traded on Friday up as much as 39% at $2.47.