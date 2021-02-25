U.S. Treasury Bond Yields Pass S&P 500 Dividend Estimate as Inflation Pressures Weigh

U.S. Treasury bond yields leaped past the dividend yield for the S&P 500 Thursday as bond markets continue to sell-off amid inflation concerns and a broadening domestic recovery.

Benchmark 10-year notes traded at 1.485% in mid-morning dealing, the highest in more than a year and just ahead of the estimated S&P 500 dividend yield of around 1.48%.

Efforts by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to tame inflation concerns and reassure markets that rates and bond purchases aren't likely to change any time soon seem to have had little effect.

Ten year note yields have risen more than 58 basis points so far this year as investors price-in faster inflation linked to the economic recovery, steeper borrowing commitments on the back of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and questions over the fate of the Fed's quantitative easing program, which is taking around $120 billion in bonds from the market each month.

With around 85% of the S&P 500 reporting profits for the December quarter, earnings are expected to rise 3.7% from the same period in 2019 and then rebound to a 21.7% growth rate over the three months ending in March.

That said, stocks are trading at notably high valuations, with the collective S&P 500 P/E ratio sitting at 22.2, well ahead of the five-year average of 15.3, and the overtaking of the divided yield could trigger concerns for near-term stock performance.

U.S. stocks extended declines on the Thursday move, with the S&P 500 falling 38 points, or around 1%, to 3,888.5. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also slumped lower, falling some 200 points from last night's record high close to 31,760 points.

Inflation is considered the so-called "enemy of bonds" because it erodes the value of future payments. And its effect is even more pronounced on longer-term bonds, which the Treasury is likely to rely on in the coming years as part of its borrowing plans.

In fact, the new spending commitments, alongside legacy costs linked to tax cuts, will mean the Treasury will likely issue a record net of $1.84 trillion in new bonds this year, according to JPMorgan Chase, a figure that's more than four times last year's total.

