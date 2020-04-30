Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report share-price targets were increased by analysts who saw strong potential in the telehealth-services company. But others warned of growing competition.

Investors apparently had their doubts as shares for the Purchase, N.Y., company at last check were 5.4% lower at $165.69.

On Wednesday Teladoc missed Wall Street's first-quarter expectations, posting a loss of $29.6 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with a loss of $30.2 million, or 43 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were calling for a loss of 36 cents a share.

Total visits grew 92% in the quarter from a year earlier to two million, while revenue increased 41% to $180.8 million, the company reported.

Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland raised his price target to $212 from $193, saying Teladoc "is in the right place at the right time, and the growth is unprecedented across membership, utilization, and scope of services."

"TDOC has risen to the challenge of fighting the covid-19 pandemic, and the numbers show it," Wieland said.

Stephanie Davis Demko, an analyst with SVB Leerink, raised her target to $197 from $180, while affirming an outperform rating on the shares.

"Despite [the] shares being down mildly after market, we believe momentum favors TDOC following a significant guidance raise that could still prove conservative," she said.

"With TDOC positioned as a 'sleep easy' name in highly uncertain times, we expect the company to sustain its premium trading multiple throughout the year."

Allen Lutz at Bank of America Merrill Lynch noted the company's strong quarter, but added that the coronavirus pandemic "is driving substantial engagement and interest from payers."

Lutz, who has a neutral rating on Teladoc, pointed to UnitedHealth's (UNH) - Get Report reported deal with virtual therapy provider AbleTo as "representing a possible early signal to the market."

"Prior to covid-19, payers were allowing Teladoc to build a moat with employers through the purchase of ancillary businesses (behavioral health, international, second opinion, dermatology, etc.) that could prove difficult to break," he said.

"In our view, covid-19 could prompt payers to compete more directly with TDOC, a dynamic we think is reasonable and not priced into [the] shares."

Lutz affirmed his price target on Teladoc at $194.