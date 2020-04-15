Teladoc Health Lifts Revenue Estimate, Piper Sandler Boosts Share-Price Target

Teladoc says first-quarter adjusted EBITDA likely rose nearly 10 times in the first quarter, and revenue likely gained 40%.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the televideo health services company reported strong preliminary results for the first quarter, and Piper Sandler raised its share-price target.

“As a result of the global outbreak of Covid-19, Teladoc Health has experienced an unprecedented surge in demand for its services,” the company said in a statement.

It’s “now routinely providing in excess of 20,000 virtual medical visits per day in the U.S., representing an increase of over 100% as compared to the first week of March.”

Many physicians who aren’t engaged in life-saving procedures aren’t seeing patients in person, requiring them to engage in telemedicine.

“As the majority of Americans have seen their communities come under orders to shelter in place, more than 60% of current Teladoc Health visits are with members who are new to the platform, seeking to avoid traveling and to stay away from a clogged brick and mortar health care system,” Teladoc said.

It anticipates first-quarter revenue of $180 million to $181 million, compared with $129 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter is expected at $10 million to $11 million, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total visit volume is seen exceeding 1.8 million visits in the first quarter, up about 70% from the year-earlier period.

As for Piper Sandler, analyst Sean Wieland lifted his share-price target on Teladoc to $193 from $142.

The growth of virtual care will continue to surge, he wrote in a report. Teladoc is enjoying "massive growth" in utilization and is investing to grow, he said.

Teladoc shares stood at $158.12, up 0.5% in premarket trading. The stock has risen 62% over the past three months through Tuesday.