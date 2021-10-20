October 20, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Waiting on a Package? It May Be at One of These U.S. Ports
Waiting on a Package? It May Be at One of These U.S. Ports
Publish date:

Tegna Stock Jumps; Bidder Allen Gets More Financial Backing

Byron Allen has reportedly received more investor support for his $23-a-share bid for local-television-station company Tegna.
Author:

Shares of Tegna  (TGNA) - Get TEGNA, Inc. Report were higher on Wednesday on a report that media titan Byron Allen has received additional backing for his takeover bid for the television-station operator. 

Allen has "shored up more investors" to back his $23-a-share bid for the Tysons, Va., company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. 

Allen is seeking $8 billion or more in debt and equity to outbid a rival group that includes private-equity firm Apollo Global Management  (APO) - Get Apollo Global Management Inc. Class A Report and Standard General, Bloomberg reported. 

Allen is discussing raising at least $2 billion in preferred equity from Oaktree Capital Group, Fortress Investment Group, the family office of Michael Milken and Ares Management. Other investors are also in talks to participate in the funding. 

TheStreet Recommends

Without confirming a bid for the company, Allen told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that he planned to invest $10 billion in local television stations over the next four years to buy as many as he can. 

Tegna shares at last check were 4.4% at $20.63. 

Tegna is currently embroiled in a dispute with a distributor after Dish Network  (DISH) - Get DISH Network Corporation Class A Report filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission Monday. The complaint claims the TV-station owner broke FCC rules in negotiating terms of carriage for its stations. 

Earlier this month, Tegna took its local stations off transmission for about 3 million Dish TV subscribers across the country, Dish said.

"Tegna turned its back on its public interest obligation and failed to engage in good faith retransmission consent negotiations with Dish," Andy LeCuyer, Dish senior vice president of programming, said in a statement.

Chinese Property Stocks, At 55 Per Cent Discount To Assets, Are A Valuation Trap For Funds Fleeing Tech Regulatory Storm
INVESTING

Bill Miller, Tom Lee Remain Bullish on Stocks, as Record Nears

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Flirts With Record High On Earnings Strength; Tesla Q3 in Focus

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Earnings Preview: Here Are the Key Levels to Know

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
MARKETS

Ford Stock Jumps On Credit Suisse Upgrade, Price Target Boost Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Microsoft Names Qualcomm Executive Hou Yang As New Greater China Chief
INVESTING

Microsoft Target Lifted; Wedbush Sees 'Picasso-Like Masterpiece Quarter'

Netflix Lead
MARKETS

Netflix Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Beat; Squid Game Success Powers Subscriber Growth

Novavax Lead
MARKETS

Novavax Stock Plunges On Report of COVID Vaccine Production Delays

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Stock Gets a Round of Price Target Boosts After Earnings Beat