Tech Stocks Spotlight: Marvell Technology, Fortinet Jump

Check out the latest news and performance numbers from some of the top technology stocks, including Microsoft, Zoom, Marvell Technology, IBM and Okta.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up almost 400 points this past week through Thursday's close, but is down over 120 points in trading Friday as the Treasury yield rises to its highest level in a year.

Here is a list of the technology stocks to watch and their performance by percentage change over the past week amid trading Friday, Mar. 12.:

Microsoft | Increased +1.38%

This past Monday, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report was hit by hackers, reportedly from China, that affected over 60,000 users. Microsoft was added to the Goldman Sachs conviction list

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Zoom Communications | Increased +2.45%

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan transferred shares that represented 40% of the total amount of Zoom (ZM) - Get Report stock owned by him and his wife.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Zoom as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Marvell Technology | Increased +13.83%

Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report fell initially after it reported a revenue beat in early March, but is surging this past week,

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Marvell as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Fortinet | Increased +11.13%

During its investor day call this past Tuesday, Fortinet (FTNT) - Get Report forecast strong growth through 2023.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Fortinet as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

Peloton Interactive | Increased +5.21%

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report shares were rising after a recent sell-off and MKM Partners saw a buying opportunity, upgrading the connected-fitness company. Peloton said that in the second half it would offer its bikes and services in Australia, its first location in Asia-Pacific.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Peloton as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Cisco Systems | Increased +4.71%

JPMorgan upgraded Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report this past week to overweight and the stock is up over 9% since the upgrade.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cisco as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Okta | Increased +4.70%

Analysts lowered their price targets for Okta (OKTA) - Get Report after the planned $6.5 billion purchase of Auth0 was announced.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Okta as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

Xilinx | Increased +4.20%

Shares of Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report are down over 14% this past month. Could this be an opportunity to buy shares of the processing technology company?

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Xilinx as a Buy with a rating score of B.

IBM | Increased +3.50%

Earlier in March, it was announced that Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and IBM (IBM) - Get Report will "explore technologies, including AI, blockchain and hybrid cloud" to improve vaccine management.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates IBM as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

