Tech stocks have been falling as the Treasury yield has been rising to levels we haven't seen since January 2020. Jim Cramer talked about the linkage between bonds to the Nasdaq and how sick he is of it.

Eric Jhonsa shared on Real Money the three technology stocks that could do well in a lengthier rotation, as tech companies will likely to see revenue growth inflect higher could continue doing well, as might relatively inexpensive ones that are poised to continue growing.

Here is a list of the technology stocks to watch and their performance by percentage change over the past week amid trading Friday, Mar. 19.:

Microsoft | Decreased -2.29%

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report revealed new technology this past week to help improve with COVID-19 vaccine management.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Shopify | Decreased -1.73%

Cramer talked about Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report this past week on TheStreet and how great of a company it is but told investors they should be prepared for the stock to come down.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Shopify as a Sell with a rating score of C.

The Trade Desk | Decreased -2.40%

The Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report topped estimates when it reported its fourth-quarter financials in mid-February. Shares of the Trade Desk are down over 5% year-to-date.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Trade Desk as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Zoom Communications | Decreased -5.81%

Zomm Communications (ZM) - Get Report is down over 9% year-to-date as one of the top stocks gainers this past year has been on a losing streak as investors turn away from high growth stocks.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Zoom as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Workday | Decreased -0.59%

Workday (WDAY) - Get Report was rising in early March after it closed the acquisition of Peakon and analysts at J.P. Morgan added the company to the investment firm's analyst focus list.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Workday as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Peloton Interactive | Decreased -2.90%

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report CEO John Foley shared news of a tragic accident involving the company's newly-released treadmill that has resulted in the death of a young child. The death is a focus of a consumer agency inquiry.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Peloton as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Salesforce | Flat This Past Week

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report announced that it is preparing Chief Operating Officer Bret Taylor to succeed Marc Benioff as chief executive.

Salesforce could see a boost as the technology stock was added to Goldman Sachs's Conviction List earlier in March.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Salesforce as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

PayPal | Decreased 3.62%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates PayPal as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

Square | Decreased 7.13%

Cramer shared the reasons why he is bullish on both PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Square as a Hold with a rating score of C.

